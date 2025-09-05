CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Loan Scheme 2025 – Eligibility, Application Process

LAHORE: The CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Loan Scheme 2025, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is a comprehensive financial support initiative aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship and strengthening the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector across Punjab.

This flagship program is a part of the provincial government’s broader economic reform agenda to boost employment, encourage innovation, and foster sustainable economic growth.

The scheme offers interest-free and subsidized loans up to Rs30 million, catering to both startups and existing businesses.

High Loan Limits: Applicants can avail loans up to Rs30 million.

Interest-Free & Subsidized Financing: Certain categories of loans are completely interest-free, while others are subsidized to minimize financial burdens.

Business Support Plans: The scheme provides ready-to-use business plans and feasibility studies to guide applicants.

Government-Backed Guarantee: The Punjab government directly supports the scheme, providing applicants with confidence and security.

Support for Startups and SMEs: Both new startups and existing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are eligible.

These loans are accessible to a wide demographic, especially the youth, and are designed to support projects across vital sectors like IT, e-commerce, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, health, and education. One of the standout features is the availability of ready-made business plans and feasibility reports, which guide applicants in building practical and scalable ventures.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Pakistani citizens, permanent residents of Punjab, aged between 21 and 45 years (minimum 18 for IT/e-commerce), and possess at least a college degree or a technical/vocational diploma. Priority is given to innovative and job-creating business ideas, and women entrepreneurs receive special attention through more flexible terms.

How to apply