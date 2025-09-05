Maryam Nawaz seeks comprehensive rehabilitation program for Punjab flood victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Friday sought a comprehensive rehabilitation program for flood victims across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Presiding over a special marathon session, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz instructed the Urban Unit, Board of Revenue, and other departments to take immediate steps for finalizing the package.

The chief minister urged a compassionate approach to the Punjab flood victims’ issues and ordered that the amount of financial assistance in the package be increased.

She directed that a dedicated rehabilitation program for flood-affected farmers be devised without delay.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered the early completion of a transparent survey with digital recording to ensure accuracy and fairness.

For this purpose, she constituted a high-level committee to oversee the project, adding that she would personally announce the package soon.

Keeping in view the destruction of homes, she instructed that families unable to return immediately should be accommodated in marquees in every district, with separate arrangements for men and women, and access to clean drinking water, food, and other necessities.

With winter approaching, the relocation of displaced families to marquees was declared a priority.

Maryam Nawaz also announced plans to remove encroachments and settlements from waterways, declaring rivers, streams, and canals as red zones for construction. She further directed that the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing program include flood victims’ homes in the reconstruction effort.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated her commitment, saying she would not rest until every displaced family was rehabilitated. She added that the flood-stricken people have great expectations from her, and it is her responsibility to fulfill them.

Stressing the urgent need for a master plan to mitigate floods and natural disasters in Punjab, CM Maryam Nawaz underlined that sustainable short- and long-term policies must be developed to prevent recurring losses every year.