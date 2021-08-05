3 men sentenced to death for gang-raping teenage girl in Kasur

KASUR: A sessions court in Kasur sentenced three men to death in a 2019 gang-rape case on Thursday, reported ARY News.

An additional district and sessions judge announced this verdict. The court found the three men guilty of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019 and handed them death sentence.

The accused awarded capital punishment include Shamoon, Javed aka Kalu, and Haroon.

The court acquitted one accused named Younis in the case, giving him benefit of doubt.

Earlier, on February 15, a local court in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil had sentenced a man to death thrice for choking to death his own minor daughter after raping her.

Additional district and sessions judge Faiz ul Hassan issued his verdict which ordered the hanging of the culprit who last year killed his 9-year-old daughter after he took her out in a desolate region and raped her.

The culprit was punished with three executions and slapped a fine of Rs2.5 million according to the verdict.