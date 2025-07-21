3 tourists killed, 15 missing after cloudburst at Babusar Top

Diamer: At least three tourists have been confirmed dead and 15 are reported missing on Monday following severe landslides and flash flooding triggered by a cloudburst at Babusar Top, a mountainous pass in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The cloudburst caused intense flooding and landslides across a 7 to 8-kilometre stretch around Babusar Top, blocking roads at 14 to 15 different locations.

Over 15 vehicles have been swept away by the floodwaters. Rescue teams have recovered three bodies from the floodwaters, and efforts are ongoing to retrieve vehicles buried under the debris after the landsliding. Tourists stranded in various locations have been relocated to safer areas.

According to the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), affected tourists have been moved to safe shelters in Chilas. One injured individual is receiving treatment at the Regional Headquarters Hospital. However, access to some areas remains impossible due to large boulders and heavy debris blocking the roads.

The Karakoram Highway remains closed at Lal Pahari and Tatta Pani due to damage. Authorities and NDMA teams are closely monitoring the situation, and rescue operations are ongoing.

NDMA has advised the public to avoid non-essential travel to Kohistan. Local administration has been directed to take all necessary precautions.

According to Faizullah Faraq, the spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan government, the bodies of two deceased tourists—Mashal Fatima from Lodhran and Farhat Islam from Bahawalpur—have been identified.

Emergency has been declared at Chilas Hospital to aid the flood victims. Search and rescue operations for the missing tourists are ongoing.

The GB government has begun the distribution of food packages and tents in the affected regions.