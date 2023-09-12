30 thousand wheat bags recovered in Larkana raids

LARKANA: Local administration has recovered 30 thousand bags of wheat from Rice Mills, private godowns and shops in the district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Larkana district administration has also recovered over 1100 bags of sugar, officials said.

Moreover, five trailers and trucks carrying thousands of fertilizer bags have also been seized, officials said.

The district administration has sealed two privately owned rice mills in Badah over hoarding of wheat, “Around 60,000 bags of wheat, fertilizer and sugar, have been recovered from Larkana district in past few days, administration added.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday said the government will take stern action against those involved in smuggling and hoarding, particularly of essential commodities like wheat, sugar, urea, oil, and dollars.

Speaking at a press conference Islamabad, Bugti outlined that the crackdown against smuggling and hoarding had been in progress for the past week, resulting in significant achievements.

Thousands of tons of urea and sugar had already been seized across the country. The minister revealed that as authorities intensified the operation against smuggling, some miscreants began hoarding wheat and sugar to create artificial shortages and profit from higher prices later. He said the government has launched a comprehensive crackdown against all such elements.