Power minister reacts to report about expanding protected slab to 300-unit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari informed the National Assembly on Monday that electricity charges for households using up to 200 units per month had dropped by approximately 60% over the past nine months.

In response to a question from MNA Naeema Kishwar Khan during Question Hour, Leghari explained that out of the country’s 35 million electricity users, around 18.3 million were receiving subsidies. Of these, 90% of those consuming up to 100 units and 70% of those using between 100 and 200 units were benefiting from the financial relief.

However, he clarified that expanding the 200-unit slab to include households consuming up to 300 units would require an additional Rs 275 billion in subsidies, which was not feasible given the current financial constraints. Despite this, the minister noted that the government was already carrying a heavy subsidy load for low-use consumers.

Read More: Govt to abolish protected category of power consumers

In a separate response to MNA Iftikhar Baig’s inquiry, the minister also clarified that no subsidized electricity had been provided to any cryptocurrency mining projects in Pakistan. He confirmed that no specific tariff, rate, or legal framework had been approved for cryptocurrency ventures.

Additionally, Leghari highlighted that the government had introduced an incremental electricity package for the entire industrial sector, excluding subsidies, to enhance competitiveness, particularly for export industries.

The minister further stated that around 7,500 MW of extra power was available, and discussions were ongoing with development partners and the IMF to utilize this surplus for improving grid stability.