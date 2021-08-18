More than 30,000 motorcycles snatched in Karachi during ongoing year

KARACHI: More than 30,000 motorcycles have been stolen in Karachi during the ongoing year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, incidents of motorcycle theft in Karachi reached the highest level in history. This year, more than 30,000 motorcycles of citizens were stolen.

One such incident of motorcycle theft was reported in Karachi’s Buffer Zone. The incident was caught on the camera. In light of the CCTV footage, the police have started the search for the accused.

Last month, Rangers and police in a joint operation arrested a wanted three-member motorcycle lifting gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and 10 chassis.

Read more: LIST OF 25 KARACHI POLICE STATIONS THAT SAW MOST MOTORCYCLE THEFT, SNATCHING INCIDENTS

Earlier, AVLC police had also arrested a gang involved in snatching motorcycles from citizens in a major operation against motorcycle snatching.

SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao had said that the accused included Munir Bengali, Babar Ali, Hassan alias Boy and Muzaffar Chandio. The accused revealed that they snatched more than 100 motorcycle