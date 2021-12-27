301 more people infected with COVID-19 during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 28,909.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 301 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

Statistics 27 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,129

Positive Cases: 301

Positivity %: 0.68%

Deaths : 2

Patients on Critical Care: 625 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 27, 2021

A total of 44,129 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 301 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.68%.

At present, 625 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

So far the country has conducted 23,189,338 tests to diagnose the COVID-19, while 1,254,975 have regained their health so far from the pandemic with 116 people in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains on the top with 480,710 cases followed by Punjab with 444,610 cases of the COVID-19. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 181,235 cases, while Islamabad has registered 108,450 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

33,624 cases have been reported in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,429 infections have emerged in Gilgit Baltistan.

