32 die in KP rainfall, flash floods since July 19: PDMA

PESHAWAR: PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday said that the rainfall and flash floods since July 24 have claimed six lives in various incidents, while six persons were injured.

“The death toll included three men and three children,” Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP stated in its update.

Overall death toll in the monsoon rainfall from July 19 to 26 has reached to 32, while 35 persons have been injured, according to the PDMA. “The injured included 16 men, 12 women and seven children”.

PDMA in a factsheet said that the injured in various incidents in the province included three men and three women.

The rain and flash floods since July 24 damaged overall 26 homes in which 19 houses were partially damaged, while seven structures were thoroughly destroyed, PDMA said.

In the monsoon rainfall overall 55 houses were partially damaged while 17 thoroughly destroyed, PDMA said.

Moreover, 46 cattle were also killed in various incident.

PDMA stated that the rescue and relief agencies have been engaged in relief operations in 25 districts affected in the rainfall and flash floods.

The PDMA KP in a report earlier stated that Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Buner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir districts have been affected in various weather-related incidents.