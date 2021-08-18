32 more fall victim to Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 32 more patients of Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 6,529, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that 32 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,529 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He shared that 1,380 new cases emerged were in the province during the period when 16,611 tests were conducted.

16,611 samples were tested which detected 1380 cases that constituted 8.7 percent current detection rate, he said, adding that so far 5,332,917 tests have been conducted against which 416,213 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.6 percent or 361,888 patients have recovered, including 623 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,796 patients were under treatment, of them 45,448 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 1,310 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,159 patients was stated to be critical, including 99 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1380 new cases, 741 have been detected from Karachi, including 294 from East, 86 South, 171 Central, 63 Malir, 82 Korangi and 63 West.