$32M COVID fraud fugitive caught in Jamaica, extradited to US

JAMAICA: A woman accused of helping steal over $32 million in COVID-19 relief funds has been arrested in Jamaica and returned to the United States.

Federal authorities announced that 41-year-old Elaine Angene Escoe was brought back to South Florida after fleeing the country last year to avoid facing trial.

Fake name in paradise

Investigators revealed that Escoe missed a required federal court date in May 2025 and escaped to Jamaica.

Law enforcement officers eventually tracked her down following a tip, discovering that she had been living under the fake name “Harley Newman.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed her arrest, stating, “Elaine Angene Escoe, on the run since May of 2025, was captured in Jamaica while living under a fake identity of ‘Harley Newman’ – and returned to the United States today to face justice.”

The $32 million scheme

Federal prosecutors allege Escoe and five co-conspirators submitted dozens of fake applications to steal money from government relief programs designed to support struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The group allegedly used falsified tax forms and fabricated bank statements to secure payouts, even taking massive kickbacks from third parties.

All five co-defendants have already been convicted or pleaded guilty, receiving prison sentences ranging from 42 months to nearly 20 years.

Facing American justice

Escoe now faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering in Florida. Emphasizing the federal response, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche warned, “Those who exploit taxpayer-funded programs will be held accountable by this Department of Justice, no matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide.”