34 more cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab’s health authorities on Sunday reported 34 more cases of dengue fever in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, confirmed dengue fever cases in the province have surged with 29 cases reported from Lahore.

“In Punjab overall 534 dengue fever cases have been reported so far including 369 confirmed cases in Lahore,” the health department stated.

An upsurge of dengue fever cases also reported in Peshawar as more than 40 dengue patients have been admitted at various hospitals of the city.

According to health officials, over 20 patients of the disease have been admitted at Hayatabad Medical Complex at 15 patients hospitalized at Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar.

Three people undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital Karachi died on Tuesday and another next day, sources said.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

As quoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.