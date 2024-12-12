341 terrorists dead in 12801 IBOs across Pakistan, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has submitted a report to the National Assembly, revealing that 12,801 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted across Pakistan in the first 10 months of 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the report, 341 terrorists were killed in these operations whereas the total number of banned organizations in the country has increased to 82.

The report further stated that 800 individuals were arrested on terrorism charges until October 2024.

The report stated that 400 terrorists were arrested from Punjab, 203 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 from Balochistan, 21 from Sindh, and 3 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The provincial and regional Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTDs) registered 2,350 cases until March 2024. In cases related to financing terrorism, 2,466 individuals were arrested, and 526 were convicted. The forces recovered a total of Rs. 581 million from terrorists.

Yesterday, security Forces killed seven Khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District while a solider embraced Shahadat during the intense fire exchange.

According to news release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), “An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of four Khwarij were sent to hell”.

In another encounter that took place in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralized three more khwarij. “However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin (age: 34 years, resident of District Faisalabad), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” it further said.