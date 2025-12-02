35th Gotham Awards kick off awards season with star-studded event

The 35th annual event was held in New York City, drawing dozens of the biggest names in film, among them A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and Teyana Taylor.

The celebrities gathered to celebrate 2025 feature films (10 awards will be doled out, among them, Best Feature, Best Director and Breakthrough Performance), also brought their style A-game to the red carpet in sculptural dresses, colourful suits and more. Ahead, check out some of the most stylish stars of the night.

Also, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are lighting up the red carpet with their ultimate couple energy. The pair arrived in coordinated black outfits while celebrating Jackman’s Musical Tribute honour.

For the red carpet, the Deadpool and Wolverine star looked dapper in a black suit and tie, while his 50-year-old partner matched in a black sequined dress.

Jackman and his Song Sung Blue co-star Kate Hudson were honorees at the starry 35th annual awards ceremony held by The Gotham.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in style for this year’s Gotham Awards. The actress paired both with high-heel sandals, anklets and dangling earrings.

Lawrence earned a nod for “Outstanding Lead Performance” alongside Ethan Hawke, Jessie Buckley, Tessa Thompson, Rose Byrne and Josh O’Connor. Lawrence earned One Battle After Another’s total nominations.