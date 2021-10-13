369 killed, 38,637 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Sep 2021: CPLC

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 369 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first nine months of 2021, 38,637 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 2,191 were recovered.

The CPLC report said, 1,482 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 366 were recovered.

The citizens were deprived of 18,781 cellphones during this period. 1,370 cellphones were recovered.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.

Earlier in the month of July, police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi.

Police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, had carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson had said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis

