Less than a year ago, astronomers identified a rare visitor passing through our solar system—an interstellar comet known as 3I/ATLAS. While its exact origin remains a mystery, new research led by the University of Michigan has uncovered clues suggesting it formed in an environment far colder than the one that gave rise to our own solar system.

The breakthrough comes from analyzing the comet’s water composition. Scientists found that it contains an unusually high amount of deuterium, a heavier form of hydrogen. This discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, was supported by organizations including NASA and the National Science Foundation.

In simple terms, water molecules typically consist of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. However, in this comet, many hydrogen atoms are replaced by deuterium, which includes an extra neutron. While deuterium exists in small amounts on Earth, the concentration found in 3I/ATLAS is dramatically higher.

Researchers observed that the ratio of deuterium to regular hydrogen in the comet’s water is far beyond anything previously recorded—around 30 times higher than in comets within our solar system and roughly 40 times greater than levels found in Earth’s oceans. These measurements provide valuable insight into the conditions where the comet originally formed.

Such a high concentration indicates that 3I/ATLAS likely originated in a much colder, less radiation-intense region of space. According to the research team, this finding reinforces the idea that planetary systems across the galaxy can form under vastly different conditions.

The study was made possible thanks to early detection of the comet, which allowed astronomers to conduct follow-up observations. Initial data came from the MDM Observatory, while more detailed analysis was carried out using the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile. This advanced telescope system enabled scientists to distinguish between regular and deuterium-rich water with remarkable precision.

This marks the first time researchers have been able to perform such a detailed chemical analysis on an interstellar object. The success of this study also opens the door for future discoveries, as astronomers anticipate finding more interstellar visitors with the help of next-generation observatories.

So far, only a handful of such objects have been detected, but scientists expect that number to grow. However, they emphasize that preserving dark, clear night skies will be essential for spotting these faint and distant travelers.