3rd season of Peshawar Literary Festival scheduled for April 20-21

PESHAWAR: The third season of the Peshawar Literary Festival is scheduled for April 20–21 at Nishtar Hall Peshawar.

This Peshawar Literary Festival will offer participants a diverse array of creative and technical skill-building sessions.

The festival will host multiple skillshops designed to equip young individuals with practical competencies.

The Digital Marketing, Freelancing, and E-commerce segment will cover Marketing & Ads, Freelancing & Profiles, and E-commerce strategies.

Additionally, the Content Creators segment will focus on Storytelling, Planning & Scripting, and Creation & Distribution.

The Photography section will delve into Camera Basics, Composition & Framing, and Lighting & Editing. The Animation Toolkit will include Ideas & Concepts, Character & Environment Designs, and Storyboarding.

Finally, the Data Excel & Tools segment will provide training in Excel fundamentals, Data Cleaning & Analysis, and Visualization & Efficiency.

The festival aims to serve as an engaging platform for learning, fostering creativity, and promoting youth development.

Further details will be announced by the organizers.