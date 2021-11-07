4.8 intensity earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas in KP

SWAT: The tremors of of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor of the moderate quake had a depth of 120 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.

There were no reports of losses of life and property, in earthquake.

On September 26, an earthquake with an intensity of 4.3 on Richter Scale had hit the Swat region and adjoining areas.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolted coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts in Sindh on last Thursday morning.

The earthquake tremors were felt at 09:45:40 AM jolted Sujawal, Chohar Jamali, Mirpur Bathoro, Jati and other adjacent coastal areas.

In Karachi, tremors were felt at New Challi, Pakistan Chowk and other areas of the city.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located at 50 kilometres in southwest of Badin at the depth of 17 kilometres.

People came out of their homes and shops in panic amid tremors. No losses of life have been reported in the moderate intensity earthquake.

An earthquake in Balochistan’s Hernai last month on October 07 left at least 22 people dead, while over 200 were injured.

The deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale had struck other parts of Balochistan including Quetta in the wee hours.

The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah, Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas.