4 burned to death as vehicles colliding near Mastung catch fire

QUETTA: At least four civilians were burned to death on Thursday as two vehicles in the Kang Cross area collided and caught fire due to alleged smuggled sub-par gasoline, ARY News reported.

According to the police and rescue officials who reached the scene to salvage lives, both vehicles, a truck and a car, were gutted and within them at least four people collectively.

The rescue officials said the fated car was loaded with the smuggled low-quality and highly combustible gasoline which became reason for the instant charring.

The fire brigade officials have now put out the fire and cooled the charred vehicles so traffic can be given clear paving.

Separately today in death dance from Lahore, at least four policemen were martyred and over 250 injured after protesters belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with Punjab police near Sadhoke, Gujranwala.

The fresh clashes between the banned politico-religious party and the police came after the proscribed organization resumed its march towards Islamabad after talks with the government broke down.

Sources said that banned outfit workers also took several policemen, among them a senior superintendent of police (SSP), hostage during fresh clashes.

