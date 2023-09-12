4 DIY facial scrubs from kitchen ingredients

Is your skin not being at its best? Do you have clogged pores? Are you done spending thousands on expensive scrubs and serums? Look no further as we have got you sorted to put together 4 DIY scrubs for your face (and even body…) from the readily available staples in your kitchen pantry.

Continue reading to learn 4, DIY, organic, three-ingredient face scrubs to substitute those expensive, chemical-laden products available on shelves of beauty stores.

Banana Sugar scrub

Banana 1 (ripe)

Granulated sugar 1 tbsp

Method:

Mashed the banana well. Add in your preferred sugar and mix to get a thick paste. Apply it on your face and let it stay for a few minutes. Scrub in circular motions and wash off using warm water.

Papaya scrub

Papaya 2 tbsp (ripe)

Granulated sugar 1 tbsp

Honey 1 tbsp

Method:

Take small cubes of papaya and blend with honey. Add your preferred sugar to this and mix well. Apply it on your face in scrubbing motions and let it stay for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off with normal-temperature water.

Honey Oatmeal scrub

Ground oats 2 tbsp

Yoghurt 1 tbsp

Honey 1 tbsp

Method:

Grind the oats into coarse powder if using rolled or quick ones. Add in honey and yoghurt, and mix until the desired consistency of thick paste is achieved. Apply a thick layer of pack on the face and let it dry completely. Wet your fingers and scrub off the pack using circular motions. Wash off any residues using plain water.

Old School Ubtan scrub

Wheat flour/besan 2 tbsp

Yoghurt 1 tbsp

Turmeric a pinch

Rose water as required

Method:

Mix in turmeric with the flour and add yoghurt. Start incorporating rose water and continue mixing until a thick paste is formed. Apply a uniform layer of prepared mix on the face and let it dry completely. Wet your fingers and scrub it off using circular motions before rinsing with plain water.

Special tip: You can add a few drops of lemon to this scrub to use on the body as well, for removing tan.

Note: Always do a patch test whenever trying anything new on your face before continuing with the regular use.

