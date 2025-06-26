4 killed, 27 injured in roof collapse incidents during rain in Punjab

LAHORE: Four people were killed and 27 others injured across Punjab on Thursday in roof collapse-related incidents during heavy rain, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 5-year-old girl, Dua Fatima, died when her home’s roof collapsed in Basti Riazabad, Okara. Two other family members were injured in the same incident. Separately, a man was struck by lightning and injured in the district.

Two people sustained injuries when a roof gave way in Depalpur. A young girl was hurt by falling debris in Sheikh Basti. A man drowned in a seasonal stream in Sohawa. A man died from a lightning and another was injured in Kot Barkat Ali, Khanewal.

One fatality occurred due to a roof collapse incident in Bahawalnagar. Additional roof collapse incidents were reported in different cities including Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Sahiwal and Chiniot, resulting in multiple injuries.

Two children were injured after being electrocuted in Malakwal, Mandi Bahauddin. In Murree, five people were injured in a collision between a van and a tanker during rainfall.

Rescue teams have urged residents to stay indoors and report any structural damage immediately.

Meanwhile, the weather turned pleasant in Lahore as rain continues to lash several areas of Punjab’s capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, rain accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant in the metropolis, as the mercury dropped, the masses breathed a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has instructed the district administrations to remain on high alert and ensure swift responses to any emergencies.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and municipal staff across the city to remain vigilant.