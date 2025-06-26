Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes parts of Lahore

The weather turned pleasant in Lahore as rain continues to lash several areas of Punjab’s capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, rain accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant in the metropolis, as the mercury dropped, the masses breathed a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has instructed the district administrations to remain on high alert and ensure swift responses to any emergencies.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and municipal staff across the city to remain vigilant.

He emphasized that after the rain stops, LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) teams must immediately carry out cleanup operations. Rainfall is being recorded at 16 key locations across Lahore, he added.

He also instructed the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of vehicles during office hours, and to keep emergency camps operational at all stormwater drainage points.

WASA has been directed to ensure all machinery, disposal stations, and backup systems remain fully functional, particularly in low-lying and main road areas to ensure timely drainage of rainwater.

Read more: Monsoon begins with rainfall in Islamabad, other areas

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority forecast rainfall, thunderstorm, and gusty winds over the next 12 to 24 hours, with occasional gaps in different parts of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, and the federal capital.

In a press release issued by the Authority today, areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir such as Bagh, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Haveli, Hattian Bala, and Mirpur are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Similarly, most parts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, and Badin, are likely to experience similar weather patterns during this period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated in districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, and Waziristan.