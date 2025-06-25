Monsoon begins with rainfall in Islamabad, other areas

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital city as well as adjoining areas received rainfall on Wednesday morning as the monsoon begins in the country.

A spokesman of PDMA has stated that the monsoon rains have begun in Punjab adding that the wet spell is expected to persist in the province till first July.

The Met Office on Tuesday cautioned against likely flooding in water streams and drains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeastern parts of Punjab and Kashmir owing to likely heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 26.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast beginning of monsoon rains across the country from June 25th (today).

The low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other big cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could submerge owing to heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Met Office warned today.

Kashmir, KP and Punjab districts could receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while the weather will remain hot and humid in other areas, according to the weather report.

Tomorrow (Thursday) Sindh and northeastern and southern Balochistan areas could also receive rainfall.

Maximum rainfall 68mm received at Bokra in Islamabad while 56mm in Shamsabad in Rawalpindi.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of Sindh today, while rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm, is expected in the evening or night in some areas in Tharparkar, Umar Kot, Mirpur Khas and surrounding areas.

On Thursday rainfall is expected at Dadu, Naushehro Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkano, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Umar Kot, Mirpur Khas, Thatto, Hyderabad and Karachi according to the weather report.

Heavy Downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from 26th June to 01st July and in Hyderabad and Karachi during 26th to 28th June, Met Office said.