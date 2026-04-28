MUMBAI: Four members of a family — a 40-year-old husband, his 35-year-old wife, and their two daughters aged 16 and 13 — have died due to suspected food poisoning in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, police said on Monday.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident dates back to the night of April 25, when a total of nine family members, including close relatives, had dinner together at around 10:30 PM.

The relatives later returned to their respective homes. In the early hours of the night, between 1:00 A.M. and 1:30 AM, the four family members reportedly consumed watermelon.

By early morning, around 5:30 to 6:00 AM on April 26, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and loose motions.

They were initially attended to by a family doctor and were later referred to JJ Hospital for further treatment.

Despite medical intervention, the younger daughter died at approximately 10:15 AM, while the husband died later that night at around 10:30 PM. The wife and elder daughter also passed away during treatment.

Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, but the final cause of death will be confirmed only after histopathological reports are received.

An Accidental Death (AD) case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13).

According to preliminary statements, one of the family members had informed police that the family had consumed biryani before eating watermelon later in the night.

Police officials stated that the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning remains unclear and is under investigation.

In a separate but similar incident, a seven-year-old child died and 18 others were hospitalised in Jharkhand’s Giridih district after allegedly consuming contaminated ‘golgappa’ and ‘chaat’ from a street vendor on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bajto village under the Muffasil police station limits, prompting an investigation by local authorities and the health department.

Food poisoning is typically caused by consuming contaminated food or water and can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Authorities continue to urge caution regarding food hygiene and safety.