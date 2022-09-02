400 children dead, 18,000 schools damaged in floods: UNICEF

The recent rains in Pakistan have broken the 30-year rainfall record, 1200 dead including 400 children, 1.1 million homes damaged and 160 bridges in the last two months, the United Nations International Children Emergency Funds (UNICEF) reported.

UNICEF reported that at least 16 million children, among 34 million total, have been affected by floods in the country. The floods have damaged over 1.1 million homes, and 18,000 schools in the country, they added.

UNICEF added that the affected people need clean drinking water, unavailability of water can give rise to multiple diseases. There are only eight weeks until the winter season starts, which will only worsen the condition, they added.

The floods have damaged 160 bridges, over 5000 km of roads and crops on over 3.5 million acres in the country, they added. over 800,000 cattle have been reported dead amid devastating floods in the country, they added.

