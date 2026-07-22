400 government job openings announced; How to apply

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for around 400 government Jobs in grades BS-11 to BS-18.

The PPSC has opened positions for candidates with qualifications ranging from Intermediate to postgraduate and professional degrees.

The deadline for online application submission for jobs is set at 5 August 2026.

The largest recruitment drive is for 46 posts of BS-17 posts of Municipal Officer (Infrastructure), Assistant Director, and Assistant Engineer (Building).

Applicants must hold a BSc in Civil Engineering, be registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), and have at least three years of relevant experience.

Punjab Police’s Special Branch is also recruiting for Technical Officer (Software) and a Database Administrator, both BS-16, a solid opening for CS, software engineering, or IT graduates who want to work in law enforcement without pounding the pavement.

Rescue 1122 has announced vacancies for 33 Emergency Officers (BS-17), alongside positions including Senior Medical Officer, Public Relations Officer, Purchase Officer, Social Welfare Officer, Assistant HR Officer and Assistant Officer Planning.

Some of these roles require candidates to pass a physical efficiency test, including a timed one-mile run, push-ups, sit-ups, height and chest measurements, and body mass index (BMI) requirements.

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department makes up the bulk of this advertisement, with Senior Registrar posts (BS-18) open across a long list of specialties:

Administrative and clerical vacancies have also been announced, including Junior Clerk, Stenographer, Assistant, Junior Computer Operator, Data Entry Supervisor and Assistant Secretary/Assistant Controller of Examinations.

These posts are available in departments based in Bahawalpur, Kot Addu and Faisalabad, and are open to candidates with Intermediate or graduate-level qualifications, depending on the role.

Other specialist positions include an Internal Audit Specialist (BS-18) for the Punjab Revenue Authority, four Child Psychologists for the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, a Head Draftsman for the Mines and Minerals Department, and 15 Information Officer (BS-17) posts in the Information and Culture Department, which would suit journalism or mass communication graduates.

Applicants will be required to solve a single MCQ-based written test worth 100 marks, with 90 minutes to complete it. What the questions actually cover depends on the post, General posts test general knowledge, current affairs, basic English/Urdu, and simple math. Technical and professional posts test knowledge specific to your qualification or field.

Candidates applying for clerical and stenographer posts must also pass typing or shorthand tests after qualifying in the written examination.