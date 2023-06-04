40,781 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

40,781 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia via 158 flights, ARY News quoted the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that 27,686 intending pilgrims from Pakistan are present in Madinah under the government scheme. 13,095 pilgrims have reached Makkah after completing their eight-day stay in Madinah.

Moreover, over 1,000 intending pilgrims under the private scheme also reached Saudi Arabia. The spokesperson added that a monitoring team completed the field assessment of 12 Hajj group organisers.

522 employees including assistants and medical staff are also staying in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the Pakistani pilgrims. 334 employees were deputed in Makkah, 172 in Madinah and 19 at Jeddah airport.

A helpline was also established in Saudi Arabia for addressing the complaints and guidance of the pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Hajj flight operation for Pakistani pilgrims kicked off on May 21 as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.