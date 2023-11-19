41,000 students across Sindh participate in MDCAT 2023

KARACHI: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023-24 is being held afresh on Sunday (today) across Sindh with 41,000 students taking part in the examination.

The earlier held test was cancelled after complaints of cheating.

A total of 4,790 seats — 3,600 for MBBS and 1,190 for dental studies — are available at the public and private sector medical institutions of the province.

41,000 students from across Sindh are participating in the test that began at 10:30 am.

Officials said four centres have been set up in Karachi (at Expo Centre), Jamshoro (at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences), Shaheed Benazirabad (at Bilawal Sports Complex) and Larkana (at Police Training School bus terminal).

A total of 15,000 students are taking the paper in Karachi, 13,000 in Jamshoro, 4,000 in Benazirabad (Nawabshah) and 9,000 in Larkana, they added.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday, DUHS Pro Chancellor Prof Nazli Hussain, who is the focal person for the MDCAT, stated strict security measures have been taken to prevent use of unfair means during the paper that would be conducted simultaneously at four centres established in the province.