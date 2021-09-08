43 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 43 more patients of coronavirus died overnight in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 7,073, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that 43 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,073 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

CM Shah said that 19,945 samples were tested which detected 1,210 cases that constituted a 6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,680,000 tests have been conducted against which 440,980 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.4 percent or 385,495 patients have recovered, including 1,126 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 48,412 patients were under treatment, of them 47,554 were in home isolation, 43 at isolation centers and 815 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 718 patients was stated to be critical, including 65 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,210 new cases, 617 have been detected from Karachi, including 239 from East, 168 South, 84 Central, 56 Malir,36 West and 34 Korangi.

Hyderabad reported 173 cases, Badin 50, Thatta 47, Matiari 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Tharparkar 31, Tando Muhammad Khan 30, Umerkot 27, Dadu 24, Mirpurkhas 21, Tando Allahyar 17, Jamshoro 15, Sukkur 10, Ghotki and Kashmore nine each, Larkana 5, Khairpur and Sanghar two each and NausheroFeroze and Shikarpur one each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.