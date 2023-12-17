21.9 C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
435,152 illegal Afghans repatriated to Afghanistan

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continued in a dignified and safe manner.

1634 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday. So far, 435,152 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The government of Pakistan is facilitating the illegal Afghans in the repatriation process at the Torkham and Chaman borders.

Earlier, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti rejected any ‘manhandling’ of illegal immigrants in Pakistan’s repatriation process.

“Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar] has given very clear instructions that there should be no manhandling of illegal immigrants during the repatriation process,” the interior minister said while speaking on the Senate floor.

Sarfraz Bugti also assured the House that any mismanagement on the borders would be checked and suggestions from the political leadership in this regard would be welcomed. “No Afghan refugee having legal documents has been even touched,” he added.

