4,357 Face travel ban in Kuwait; 2,645 debtors detained

KUWAIT CITY: The Court Rulings Enforcement General Department at the Ministry of Justice revealed that enforcement seizure reports for debtors’ assets held by third parties topped the list of procedures implemented in June, totaling 83,380.

Statistics issued by the Statistics and Research Department showed that the number of travel ban requests reached 4,357, in addition to 2,645 requests for the arrest and detention of debtors.

It also revealed that the total number of procedures carried out in the same month reached 400,519, covering the ruling enforcement departments in all governorates.

The enforcement seizure reports for debtors’ assets held by third parties totaled 83,380, followed by seizure release reports with 39,377 and the statutory case reports with 5,826.

The number of requests to lift seizures reached 4,983, requests to lift enforcement seizures on vehicles reached 4,481, travel ban requests reached 4,357, requests for arrest warrants for debtors reached 2,645, reports of receipt of funds outside the department reached 2,068 and reports of debtors being presented for payment reached 699.

The Enforcement Department in the Capital Governorate recorded the highest with 120,778 procedures, followed by Ahmadi with 75,634, Hawally with 67,452, Farwaniya with 56,736, Jahra with 48,744, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 29,860, while the number of procedures completed at the border crossings, Sulaibiya and Kuwait Lawyers Association reached 1,315.