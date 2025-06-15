450 Pakistani pilgrims’ repatriate from Iran: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that 450 Pakistani pilgrims’ repatriation from Iran has been completed.

Ishaq Dar, who has also been the foreign minister, in a tweet said that steps being taken for return of the Pakistani students staying in Iran.

He said that in the first phase 154 students will return back to home.

DPM also said that the Pakistani embassy in Baghdad, has been in contact with the Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iraq. He said step being taken for safe stay of Pakistani pilgrims and their return to home, who have been stranded in Iraq owing to the closure of the country’s airspace.

He said the foreign ministry’s crisis management unit has been working round the clock.

Earlier, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the brotherly country after Israel’s aggression.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that Ishaq Dar expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran. The deputy prime minister condemned the Israeli aggression, describing the attacks on Iran as a clear violation of international laws.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Israeli strikes and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iran’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region