web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

46 people drown during Hindu festival in India: govt official

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

PATNA: At least 46 people, including 37 children, have drowned while celebrating a Hindu festival in eastern India, a local government official told AFP on Thursday.

The 46 drowned in separate incidents in Bihar state while ritually bathing in rivers and ponds swollen by recent flooding, an official from the Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD) told AFP.

“People ignored danger water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing to celebrate this festival,” said the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The drownings occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday across 15 districts of Bihar state as devotees marked the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival, observed by mothers for the well-being of their children.

Authorities were working to recover three other bodies, the official said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.