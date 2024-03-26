47,000 wheat sacks go missing from Khairpur’s food godown

KHAIRPUR: As many as 47,000 wheat sacks have gone missing from the government’s warehouse in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

According to details, the wheat sacks procured by the Sindh government worth Rs800 million went missing from the godown.

Taking action on the matter, the Sindh Food Department has suspended three food officers. The suspended officials include the district food controller Khairpur, food supervisor in charge and food inspector.

This is not the first time that wheat stocked at the government warehouses in Sindh has vanished.

In 2022, thousands of metric tons of wheat vanished from Sindh government warehouses in Naushehro Feroze.

Read more: Sindh sets wheat procurement target at 900,000 tonnes

On March 20, the Sindh cabinet decided to set the wheat procurement target at 900,000 tonnes.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers – Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Lanjar, Mohammad Bux Mahar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Zulfiqar Shah, Advisors- Babal Khan Bahyo, Ehsan Mazari, Najmi Alam, Advisors, new Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Advocate General, Prosecutor General, and others.