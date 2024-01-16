‘4,812 KP polling stations declared most sensitive for elections 2024’

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain was informed that 4,812 polling stations out of total of 15,737 across the province have been declared the most sensitive for the general elections 2024.

An important meeting of the provincial government regarding holding General Elections 2024 presided over by the chief minister was held. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, provincial inisters, and other relevant officials.

The caretaker chief minister was briefed that 6,581 polling have been declared sensitive while 4,344 polling stations are declared normal besides 1,919 polling stations would be established in the snow-bound areas of the province.

The participants were informed that for the first time, General Elections for national and provincial assemblies are going to be held simultaneously in the settled and merged districts of the province,. The elections would be held for 45 general seats of the National Assembly and 115 general seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the province.

The authorities told that the total number of registered voters in the province is 2,1692,381. Briefing about the security arrangements for holding general elections in the province, it was informed that 11 security personnel would be deployed at each most sensitive polling stations in the southern belt and merged districts of the province, whereas seven security personnel would be deployed at each most sensitive polling stations in the rest of the districts.

Similarly, seven security personnel would be deployed at each of the sensitive polling stations and four security personnel at each of the normal polling stations in the merged and southern districts.

The chief minister said that the provincial government will go all out for holding general elections in a peaceful, fair and transparent manner. He directed all the Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs to ensure implementation of the plans and decisions of the provincial government in letter and spirit for this purpose.

He made it clear that instructions and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding general elections must be implemented at all levels.

Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain said that all the available machinery and resources of the provincial government would be utilised for holding free, fair and peaceful general elections in the province.