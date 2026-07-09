49 illegal immigrants deported to Afghanistan

HYDERABAD: The district administration and Hyderabad police have reported 49 Afghanis illegal immigrants who were illegally staying in Hyderabad to their home country.

A spokesman of DIG Hyderabad informed here on Wednesday that the police detained those illegal immigrants in raids carried out in different parts of the city.

He added that the detainees were later shifted to a holding point from where Assistant Commissioner Noor Hussain deported them to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Pakistan ordered the immediate arrest of illegal Afghan nationals and announced a nationwide crackdown following the expiration of a newly established deadline.

As per details, the interior ministry has set July 10 as the final deadline for Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country. Authorities have been directed to arrest individuals found without legal status after the deadline.

According to the ministry of interior, all undocumented Afghan nationals will be taken into custody starting July 10.

Provincial Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGs), and the Islamabad administration have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the directive.

Beginning July 11, provincial authorities will be required to submit daily reports to the Ministry of Interior detailing enforcement actions. The reports must include the number of Afghan nationals found without valid visas, the actions taken against them, and their current legal or custodial status.

The official directive describes the matter as being of the highest priority and calls for immediate and comprehensive implementation across all relevant authorities.