4th wedding anniversary: Usman Mukhtar shares a sweet message for his wife

Actor and director Usman Mukhtar, known for his roles in popular dramas, has shared a heartfelt anniversary message for his wife and research analyst Zunaira Inam Khan. The couple is celebrating 4 years of marriage and the joy of their growing family.

Reflecting on his past, Mukhtar reminisced about his teenage years, recalling a time of simplicity and fewer responsibilities. However, he quickly realised that he wouldn’t trade those memories for his current life, as it wouldn’t feel complete without Khan and their daughter, Siera.

In his touching tribute, Mukhtar expressed gratitude for Khan’s support, stating, “You keep me grounded, sane, and a little less chaotic”. He humourously added that without her, he would just be a “mess” in casual attire.

Khan, who leads the Afghanistan Programme at Islamabad’s Institute of Regional Studies, has an impressive background in research, focusing on international law, human rights and foreign policy. She holds a double master’s degree in International Law and International Relations from the University of Western Australia and has previously worked with organisations like Walk Free in Australia.

The couple married in an intimate nikkah on March 31, 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Siera Inam Mukhtar, on February 23. Mukhtar concluded his message with a loving declaration, saying, “Happy 4th Anniversary, Zunu!”