5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas on Monday, causing panic among residents, ARY News reported.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt across the twin cities and nearby regions.

Initial reports confirmed that no casualties or property damage were reported following the earthquake.

Residents, however, experienced fear and panic as strong tremors shook the area.

The Seismological Centre stated that the earthquake had a depth of 128 kilometres, and its epicentre was located in the Tajikistan–Xinjiang border region.

Meanwhile, light tremors were also felt in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including the capital Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas.

In that region, a separate reading of 3.6 magnitude was recorded, with a depth of 25 kilometres, and the epicentre located about 12 kilometres southeast of Muzaffarabad, according to seismic officials.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Samar ​island in the central Philippines on Monday, and ‌authorities warned of aftershocks but said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Philippine seismology agency PHIVOLCS ​said the earthquake hit near San Julian ​town in Eastern Samar province at a depth ⁠of 56 km (35 miles), and warned of possible ​aftershocks from the tremor.

Thomas Campomanes, the disaster officer for ​Eastern Samar, said there were some early reports of superficial cracks in some buildings but none of major damage. There ​were also no immediate reports of injuries or ​fatalities from disaster officials on the ground.

He said the earthquake ‌was ⁠strong, and lasted for around 30 seconds.

“We were like being dribbled up and down,” Campomanes said by phone. Employees at a local government building have evacuated ​and are ​still outside ⁠while engineers assess the site, he added.

The Philippines is in the Pacific “Ring of ​Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are ​common. ⁠The country experiences more than 800 quakes each year.