5.2 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, others part of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and others on Tuesday after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted the region.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Swat, Narowal, Jhelum, Mansehra, Silakot, Shakargarh, Mirpur, Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The NSMC said the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.2 on the Richter scale and the tremors were also felt in New Delhi.

Earlier in January, Earthquake tremors of 5.6 intensity jolted Peshawar, Kohat and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 237km away from Chitral in the west. The depth of the earthquake was 190 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.6.