5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Tremors were felt in different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted the region, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Swat, Deer Bala and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 154km.

Earlier in January, Earthquake tremors of 5.6 intensity jolted Peshawar, Kohat and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 237km away from Chitral in the west. The depth of the earthquake was 190 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.6.

The earthquake jolts were felt in Battagram, Mohmand, Swat, Charsadda, and other areas of KP. No loss of life has been reported after the earthquake. It is to be mentioned here that the tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

