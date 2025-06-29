web analytics
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Musakhel district in Balochistan early Sunday morning, according to the Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The tremors caused structural damage in the Rārāsham area, where two houses collapsed and five others were partially damaged, local administration confirmed.

Three individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

Authorities from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that damage assessment is currently underway. Relief and response teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide assistance and evaluate the extent of the losses.

Read more: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Quetta

On April 12, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Swat, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Lakki Marwat and other KP cities.

The tremors were also felt in Karak, Chiniot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala. Sangla Hill, Safdarabad, Pindi Battian and Attock.

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

