5 celebs-approved beauty DIYs for Eid glow up

Couldn’t manage a trip to a spa before Eid? Looking for some quick DIY hacks for instant glow-up? We have you sorted in one place.

We have compiled some of the quickest concoctions, tried and approved by your favourite celebrities that you can mix up tonight (or tomorrow night) to get your glow on for the Eid mornings.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem face scrub

A family recipe, that this diva swears by for her radiant skin during tough filming schedules.

What you’ll need

1 tbsp Barley flour

2 tbsp Almond flour

1 tbsp Orange peel

1 tbsp Yoghurt

1 tbsp Milk

Mix all of this together to form a thick paste. Apply a nice, even layer on your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes or until dry. Remove the pack by scrubbing it in an upward circular motion and wash it off with water. Follow up with a moisturizer.

Halle berry face mask

Now who would not want well-hydrated, glowing skin like the Hollywood diva? Even better if it comes with a cheat to achieve the look quicker, which is a yoghurt-based face mask in Berry’s case.

What you’ll need

2 tbsp Brewed green tea

A pinch Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Lemon juice

1/4 cup Yoghurt

Mix everything together and apply a thin layer on the clean face. Let it sit for 3 minutes and follow with another thick layer to stay on for 10 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.

Malaika Arora body scrub

The stunner is one of the faces in Bollywood who has defied age signs and how. She has shared her go-to body scrub recipe which helped her during the pandemic, while not having access to luxurious brands.

What you’ll need

Ground coffee

Brown sugar

Coconut/almond oil

The recipe can be mixed up with leftover coffee grounds, and add an equal part of brown (or even white sugar) and the oil of your choice. Use it in the shower to get rid of all the dry and dead skin cells. Top it off with a body lotion.

Priyanka Chopra lip scrub

The perfectly plump pout is the most striking facial feature of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and she has let out the secret to it.

What you’ll need

Salt

Glycerin

Rose water

Yes, that’s it. You can achieve those perfectly soft and non-chappy lips with the help of just three ingredients present in every home. Mix the three and apply on the lips in a scrubbing motion. Wipe it off with a wet towel and follow with lip balm.

Janhvi Kapoor hair spa

The star kid revealed the secret recipe, passed down by her mother Sridevi, which she uses even today before any big night, for the shiny, lustrous mane.

What you’ll need

2 tbsp Yoghurt

1 tbsp Honey

1 Egg

2 tbsp Coconut milk

Mix all of it well together to get an even mask. Apply it from roots till ends on oiled hair and let it stay for 30-45 minutes before washing off with shampoo and hair conditioner, and get ready to flaunt those beautiful tresses.

Which one of these hacks are you trying today?

