5 dead, several injured at Kabul airport as firefight intensifies

KABUL: At least five people have reportedly died on Monday as the situation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport turns grim resulting in heavy gunfire while US troops tasked with the security amid airlift, ARY News reported.

The people invaded the airport premises and thronged the tarmac manifestly to flee the country while they can following yesterday’s Taliban takeover of the capital.

Thousands of Afghans who fear for their lives after the Taliban takeover of the country have converted passenger terminal of Kabul’s international airport, in hopes of getting an evacuation flight, reported Wall Street Journal from the ground.

#Breaking: At least 5 people killed inside Kabul Airport, say witnesses: Reuters. https://t.co/oUHLCG5elP — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

However, witnesses have reported seeing the bloodied bodies lying on the ground just outside the terminal building, WSJ said.

The U.S. military has taken over the security of the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of foreign diplomats and citizens.

Given the situation, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) planes, intended to airlift some the stranded Pakistanis and diplomatic officials via three flights, have been on standby and awaiting clearance from Kabul authorities.

They were supposed to fly to Kabul but the sudden conflagration has halted the operation indefinetly.

#PIA is in continous contact with @PakinAfg on developments in #Kabul. With the support of @foreignofficepk we r mounting extra flts to support the efforts, will be sending in 3 more flts on Monday. PIA KBL office is operational & serving customers in #Afghanistan — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 15, 2021

Taliban declare ‘war is over’ as president and diplomats flee Kabul

Earlier today the Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after they took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, told Al Jazeera TV.

“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.”