Sunday, June 8, 2025
5 injured, 3 factories gutted as fire erupts in Karachi’s export processing zone

By Web Desk
KARACHI: A massive fire erupted in the Landhi Export Processing Zone in Karachi on Sunday, completely destroying three factories and leaving at least five people injured, including rescue workers and firefighters, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the fire initially broke out in a cosmetics factory and rapidly spread to adjacent factories due to the presence of flammable materials, causing significant property damage.

As soon as the fire was reported, Rescue 1122 and emergency teams rushed to the scene.

According to the rescue officials, the fire started early morning and quickly engulfed nearby factories. Over 20 fire tenders are actively engaged in firefighting operations.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that five people were injured in the incident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three of the damaged factories have been declared unsafe and a fourth factory was also affected due to the fire, while efforts are still underway to control the blaze.

