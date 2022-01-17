5 more Islamabad colleges closed after students test Covid positive

ISLAMABAD: Five more colleges were shut in Islamabad on Monday after they reported cases of the Covid-19 pandemic among students.

According to details, Model College for Girls Shakrial, Model College for Girls F-7/4, Model College for Boys G-10/4, and Model College for Girls G-6/1 reported three cases each. Model College for Girls F/6 also reported infections.

Also Read: NCOC decides not to close schools amid Omicron surge

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia wrote a letter to the Islamabad deputy commissioner seeking closure of these educational institutions till further orders. The letter called for conducting tests of close contacts of the affected students.

Separately, the DHO tweeted “Our office is overwhelmingly busy with the number of cases being reported. We are responding to the line listed positive cases. In case you have symptoms please quarantine or Isolate. Get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Our office is overwhelmingly busy with the number of cases being reported. We are responding to the line listed positive cases. Incase you have symptoms please quarantine or Isolate. Get vaccinated and get boosted.#Islamabad #COVID19#GetVaccinatedASAP — Zaeem Zia MD-MPH (@ZaeemZia) January 17, 2022

He said 443 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the federal capital when 3,843 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, showing the positivity rate of 10.75 per cent.

Comments