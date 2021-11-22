5 of Bahawalpur family die as car rams into lamp post after tyre burst

UCH SHARIF: In a terrorizing accident on Monday, a car plied on the Motorway near Uch Sharif yielded to the tyre burst leading to it skidding adrift and thurst into a poll resulting in five deaths from the same family, ARY News reported.

Among the passengers, all of whom are now dead, were parents and three children going to attend a wedding event, confirmed the rescue sources that shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.

The hospital administration of Rural Health Centre said all five belonged in the same family.

It has yet to be ascertained what other causes might have been at play before or after the accident as police have yet to release a statement on the deadly incident.

WATCH: Man glaringly attempting to ‘abduct’ passerby Lahore

Separately today from Punjab, in what lays bare the vulnerability women and children face at the hand of sexual predators just about every day owing to a number of societal ills and indoctrination, a schoolgirl in the Misri Shah area of the Punjab capital has been flagrantly assaulted by a man whose intentions, as evident in the CCTV footage, are suspected to be either to sexually harass her or even kidnap her

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!