5 tips to help you manage your hair during monsoon

Monsoon is a welcome relief for some but one thing that we could really do without – but can’t – is the constant humidity that accompanies it.

The rainy season spells havoc for hair thanks to the thick humid air at all times. The constant humidity means frizzy hair, increased hair fall and dandruff and let’s be honest, all that is far from welcome!

As Agnes Chen, Technical Head at Streax Professional rightly said, “The monsoon tends to make your hair limp, lustreless, heavy and frizzy.” But, there are ways to not let the rainy weather get the best of you! Read on for some basic tips to manage your hair better this monsoon season.

Invest in a good quality shampoo

When it rains day in and day out it can get hard to escape without getting your hair wet, leaving your hair dry and brittle. To combat this, invest in a good quality, mild shampoo that will help reverse the damage and deep clean your scalp of any unwanted rain residues.

Keep it dry

Make sure you keep your hair dry even after stepping out or getting caught in rain. This is extremely important because rainwater can get dirty and acidic over cities, and no one wants their hair marinating in it!

Keeping your hair dry also ensures that your scalp stays free of any unwanted fungal and bacterial infections.

Get a wide-toothed comb

We can’t express how life-changing this minute swap can be, especially during monsoon when hair tends to easily tangle and break. A wide-toothed comb helps to easily detangle hair and even works great to evenly spread conditioner if you’re using one before heading out!

Switch your normal comb/hairbrush out for a wide-toothed comb this season.

Chop ’em off!

We know… that may sound a bit extreme but monsoon is the best season to go short if you’ve been planning to chop your locks off! They’re easier to manage, mean hair fall, and just are so much more refreshing in the heat and humidity!

Massage oil regularly

This is a tip that is essential year-round and also works super well to tame all that frizz and hair fall that comes with the monsoon season.

The oil will not only nourish your hair but also lend it much-needed healthy moisture… not to mention, the massaging will also promote hair growth rather than hair fall!