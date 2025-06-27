50 Cent offers Zohran Mamdani ‘one-way ticket’ out of New York

American rapper 50 Cent has slammed Democratic nominee for New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, over his tax policies.

The 33-year-old Muslim of South Asian descent positioned himself as the Democratic nominee after defeating Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary on June 24.

While several high-profile Hollywood celebrities have endorsed Zohran Mamdani in his bid to become New York City mayor, rapper 50 Cent has made it clear that he was not a big fan of the young lawmaker.

The American rapper has taken issue with Mamdani’s tax plans, under which he advocates for a flat 2 percent tax increase on New Yorkers earning more than $1 million annually.

“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY [New York],” 50 Cent wrote in a post on Instagram.

The 49-year-old music mogul’s comment came days after Zohran Mamdani laid bare his plans to push for an increase in the earnings tax on high-earning New Yorkers.

“And the second is taxing the top 1 precent of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2 percent tax increase,” he said in an earlier interview.

The New York City mayor candidate also referenced 50 Cent during his interview, saying, “I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year.”