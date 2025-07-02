50 Cent reacts as long-time rival Diddy ‘beats’ federal charges in trial

Curtis James Jackson III a.ka 50 Cent didn’t waste time responding after news broke that his long-time rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs, was found guilty on two lesser charges in his high-profile sex-trafficking trial.

While Diddy was convicted of transporting individuals for prostitution, he was cleared of the more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion.

50 Cent, who has had a rocky history with Diddy for years, took to social media soon after the verdict was delivered.

He mocked the outcome, expressing disbelief that Diddy managed to avoid the harshest penalties.

The rapper, also known as “Fiddy,” compared Diddy’s legal escape to that of notorious crime figures, suggesting he had pulled off a major legal victory.

Their rivalry dates back to their early years in the music industry. Though the two once worked together on certain business ventures, their relationship quickly turned sour due to disagreements over artist deals and competition between their vodka brands.

Over the years, 50 Cent has continued to take jabs at Diddy, especially during the build-up and proceedings of this recent trial.

In recent months, 50 Cent has gone beyond online mockery. He openly said he would try to prevent former US President Donald Trump from pardoning Diddy.

After Trump hinted he might consider a pardon, 50 Cent said he planned to reach out to ensure Trump knew his stance on Diddy’s situation.

50 Cent has used nearly every major update in Diddy’s legal troubles to criticise or mock him, portraying him as someone who has escaped serious punishment.

His reaction to this verdict followed the same pattern, highlighting their bitter feud and showing that he remains committed to calling out Diddy whenever possible.

As Diddy faces the consequences of his remaining charges, 50 Cent’s ongoing public commentary continues to fuel one of the music industry’s most persistent rivalries.