50 Cent's cutting reaction to Diddy's alleged prison attack

50 Cent has delivered a sharp response to claims that Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly attacked in prison.

The rapper, who has a long-standing rivalry with Diddy, reacted online after an associate of the Bad Boy founder reported that Combs woke up “with a knife to his throat” during an incident behind bars.

According to Diddy’s friend, Charlucci Finney, the alleged attack nearly turned fatal. “He woke up with a knife to his throat”, Finney told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came; I just know that it happened.”

He further stated, “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem”.

The allegations quickly gained traction on social media, prompting 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, to make his feelings known. Sharing a screenshot of the report on Instagram, he wrote, “Is he snitching now? They put a knife to his neck and said South Side we outside. LOL”.

Although the post was later deleted, it had spread widely among fans.

This incident is not the first time 50 Cent has publicly mocked Diddy. Earlier this month, he ridiculed him after Donald Trump claimed that Diddy had requested a presidential pardon, saying, “Man, you can’t get no pardon running ya mouth like that. LOL get out of here”.